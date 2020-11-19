‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ director Abhishek Sharma urges B’wood to release films in theatres

Mumbai, Nov 19 : Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, whose new film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari opened in theatres on Diwali, has urged colleagues in the film industry to release their films on the big screen, to boost up business of the exhibition industry.

“I am a very small artiste. I don’t consider myself a flagbearer, but then there is a saying that ‘who will bell the cat’, said Sharma, about making the first move to release the film on big screen once theatres opened after nearly eight months of lockdown.

“It’s not like pre-Covid days where a film used to recover its budget within the first weekend of release. Now things have changed and we are monitoring our revenues week by week, but the good thing is that people are coming in theatres to watch the film. People are coming to theatres because they have realised that things are getting normal and theatre administration are taking safety precautions while screening the film,” he claimed.

Sharma also thanked Aamir Khan for watching his film in a theatre recently. “I would like to thank Aamir (Khan) sir,” he said, responding to the Bollywood superstar’s gesture, adding: “He was not here just to watch a film, but in a way with his action he has supported our exhibition industry, which is really important at this moment. I would like to urge my fellow colleagues in the film industry to release their respective film in theatres, so that theatres get the content to run their business.”

The team of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari recently screened their film for Mumbai Police. Sharma opened up about the experienece saying it was “a special occasion” to host the film for police personnel.

“I feel they (Mumbai Police) are the true Covid warriors and because of them, we have been able to live our life normally, and we have been able to open theatres for the audience. So, in a way we are expressing our gratitude towards them by showing them our film. In the opening credits of the film, we have dedicated this film to the city of Mumbai and I feel this city is incomplete without its police. I hope that they will appreciate our film,” he said.

Abhishek Sharma next will direct Ramsetu, starring Akshay Kumar. The film was announced by Akshay Kumar during Diwali.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.