Surjewala questions Modi, Rajnath ‘silence’ on border stand-off

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala On Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on their “silence” on the Chinese infiltration into the Indian territory in Ladakh and questioned them on the issue.

“Is it true that the infiltration reportedly took place in the areas of Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh and many Indian soldiers died while several others were left injured in the clash? If so, why are the PM and Defence Minister maintaining silence?” he asked while talking to the media.

He said: “According to an Indian Army statement, officers and soldiers of our Army were martyred on Monday night when the process of de-escalation was going on in the Galwan Valley. Will the PM and the Defence Minister take the nation into confidence on how our officers and soldiers were martyred when the Chinese Army was de-escalating from our territory in the Galwan Valley? The central government should tell how and under what circumstances our Army officers and soldiers were martyred.”

The Congress leader also asked the two to come forward and confirm if China had captured Indian territory at three locations on the border. “They should come forward to answer whatever the case is. Yes or no, they should come and clarify.”

He also questioned if the clash between Indian and Chinese troops was reported on Monday night, why did the official statement come at 12.52 pm on Tuesday. “Why was it changed after 16 minutes at 1.08 pm? Also, if China was de-escalating and going back, what were the conditions that led to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers? Will the Prime Minister take the nation into confidence and speak on the issue?” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader asked if the Prime Minister would explain the Centre’s policy to deal with this challenging and serious situation for national security and territorial integrity when China was posing an open threat to India.

“On behalf of the Congress, I would like to say that the party believes that the entire nation stands united to protect India’s security and territorial integrity. However, the Modi government needs to remember that its secrecy or silence has no place in a democratic form of governance. The PM should take the nation into confidence on this issue,” he said.

Source: IANS

