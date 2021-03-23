Survey on nutritional intervention for tribal communities soon: TS Guv

Hyderabad: The Telangana governor’s office will soon initiate a baseline survey with the help of the

National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, and the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to chalk out a detailed action plan with regard to building an effective nutritional intervention programme for tribal communities in select areas of the state.

The baseline survey will take care of the individual-wise and habitation-wise nutritional needs of the targeted beneficiaries, said a press release from governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s office on Tuesday. She also emphasised on the need for better marketing of tribal products so as to ensure their financial empowerment. “Better promotion and marketing of their products will help them get deserving profits and will contribute for their economic empowerment,” she added.

Soundararajan also stated that there were many exclusive and exquisite products made by tribal people, and that those products need need to be marketed intensively by creating special markets to sell their products. The survey’s announcement was made during the governor’s regular video conference with her office from Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor.

The Telangana governor also reviewed developments in the state with the Raj Bhavan officials, and asked them officials to explore marketing opportunities for tribal products with the help of the Tribal Cooperative

Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED). She also reviewed the progress in the proposed nutritional

intervention plan for the improvement of nutritional status of the tribal people in remote tribal habitations, added the release.