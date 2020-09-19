Sushant Case: Salman Khan, seven others ordered to appear before court

By Sameer Updated: 19th September 2020 9:35 pm IST
Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and seven other celebrities have been asked to appear before Muzaffarpur District Court in the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Salman Khan, seven other celebrities

As per the report, the court asked Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijayan to appear before it on 7th October.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court issued this order as Muzaffarpur lawyer Sudhir Ojha had filed complaint against these celebrities three days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was filed under various sections of IPC.

Karan Johar

Earlier, Karan Johar has broken his silence over allegations of hosting a drug party for a few A-list Bollywood stars at his residence.

In a recent interview, Karan is furious with the brouhaha around the alleged ‘drug party’, and says all such charges are “baseless and ridiculous”.

Nepotism debate

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism debate started. Many celebrities have raised their voices either against or in favour of the allegation.

Some persons claimed that the actor committed suicide due to depression whereas, others held nepotism responsible for the death.

