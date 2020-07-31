Sushant Singh death: Amid controversy, Rhea issues video statement

Mumbai: In a video doing the rounds of social media, actress Rhea Chakraborty is seen addressing the allegations against over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

I have faith in God, Judiciary: Rhea

“I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice,” said an emotional Rhea in the video.

“Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice,” she added.

“Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail,” Rhea concluded in the video, which is available on the official Instagram handle of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Dramatic turn in Sushant’s suicide case

Sushant’s suicide case took a dramatic turn after it came to light that the late actor’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide. The actress has received widespread flak ever since.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s alleged suicide on June 14. Sushant’s father has levelled several allegations against Rhea, including syphoning money from his son’s account and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media if he carried out his plan of quitting acting and taking up farming in Coorg. Sushant’s kin has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

Bihar Minister’s statement

Earlier in the day, targeting Chakraborty over Rajput’s death, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of “vishkanya” and alleged that there is a “big gang” behind the “killing” of the actor.

“There is a big gang behind the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier also talented people who went to Mumbai for work were killed. This gang used Rhea Chakraborty. She trapped Sushant Singh Rajput in a love affair, got his money transferred. Later, she started drama of ‘bhoot pret’ (ghosts) and played the role of a ‘vishkanya’. She sabotaged his talent and defamed love,” Hazari told ANI.

