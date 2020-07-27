Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mahesh Bhatt’s statement recorded

Mumbai, July 27 : Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as part of their investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The filmmaker was spotted wearing a face shield, gloves and mask, as he made his way into the Santacruz police station to give his statement.

The gist of Bhatt’s statement is yet to be revealed by the police.

Other Bollywood celebrities who have been be summoned by Mumbai Police lately in case are actress Kangana Ranaut and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar.

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had confirmed that Bhatt would be summoned for interrogation in the case. “In one or two days Mahesh Bhatt’s statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon,” Deshmukh has told the media on Sunday afternoon, according to a report in timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

On being asked if Johar himself would be summoned, the minister had replied: “Karan Johar’s manager has been summoned, and if needed we will summon Karan Johar as well.”

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help. Post mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide, though Mumbai Police is carrying on investigation into his death. Several celebrities, politicians and fans of the actor have demanded a CBI probe into the death.

Sushant’s demise sparked off discussions around several things including nepotism to the ruthless favouritism that Bollywood power camps allegedly engage in.

Source: IANS

