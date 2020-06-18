Sushant Singh Rajput death: No, short of work was not the reason

Mumbai: Death of Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered a debate on nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Many netizens feel that the actor had been a victim of nepotism which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.

Sushant Singh Rajput was not short of work: Director

However, renowned writer and director Rumi Jaffery said that the actor was not short of work. He also said that the actor also had enough money.

Dismissing the rumours that are being spread by a section of society that the actor was depressed as he had no work, the director said that Sushan was doing his movie. He had also roped in the actor and Rhea Chakraborty for a movie.

The director further revealed that the actor was about to listen script of Lahore filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s movie.

Sushant Singh also advised me to make movie with a small unit of around 25 members after the relaxation of lockdown, the director added.

At one point of time, the actor who was battling against depression wanted to quit Bollywood industry and involve in farming activities, director added.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

He made his big screen debut in 2013 with “Kai Po Che”, and is also known for his roles in “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichhore”, among others.

The actor’s last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

