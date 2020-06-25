Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Police widens probe

Mumbai: After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput many persons started speculating the reasons behind the extreme step taken by the actor.

One section of the society believes that he has committed suicide due to nepotism in the Bollywood film industry whereas another section alleges that it can’t be the reason behind the suicide as the actor had enough work and money. They believe that clinical depression was the reason.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Investigation

On the other hand, police team investigating the death case is trying to find the truth. Widening the probe, cops are trying to find whether the twitter posts by the actor were deleted. A letter has been written to the platform over the issue.

The investigating team got suspicion as no post appears on the actor’s twitter account after 27th December 2019.

Earlier, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff, besides director Mukesh Chhabra who was helming Sushant’s upcoming film “Dil Bechara”, among others.

Postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, in the postmortem report of the actor, the cause of death is mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging.

The report further disclosed that “no struggle marks or external injuries” were found in the actor’s body.