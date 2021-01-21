Sushant Singh Rajput left invaluable life lessons for us via his social media

Mumbai: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion now’! One of the finest and talented actor of Bollywood left this world on June 14, 2020 creating a big void in the industry that can never be filled again. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances.

His unfortunate demise was one of the biggest tragedies of the year 2020. It was a massive loss not just to the film industry and family, but his loyal fan base across the world were heartbroken and the entire nation has been looking forward to seek justice for the actor. Many are still struggling to digest this harsh reality that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more between us.

Sushant from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput made his his debut with ‘Kai Po Che’, went on to appear in over 10 Hindi movies. His last movie was ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant’s most successful film came in 2016, when he brought to life cricketer MS Dhoni’s career in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Directed by Neeraj Pandey. Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya are among his other movies.

Apart from his unusual choices of films, Sushant was known for his interesting social media feed. He often talked about his perception of the world and how he wants to change it.

It’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birthday anniversary today and on this special day, let’s revisit his social media and check some of the invaluable lessons and heartfelt quotes that he shared.

Imagination is value, possibly,

but value surely is imagination.#selfmusing 💫 pic.twitter.com/2CfZBjaWe6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 5, 2019

The more my thoughts

tiptoe away from you

the more I feel your presence

brushing my hair

pressing my skin

blowing on my face

and certainly

the arc on my lips

sometimes whispering

as if

like a gentle reminder…#selfmusing 🌈 pic.twitter.com/9PAtRpLJOm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 6, 2019

The West says,”we minimise evil by conquering it.”

India says, “We destroy evil by suffering, until evil is nothing but positive enjoyment.”

The Goal is the same, however opposite it may appear.

As we wend our way through this mazy vale of life, let us bid each other Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/Hc26XKk7mp — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019

Now when I think of it,

perhaps

I always must be right about it after all,

i was always slightly older than

what I always wanted to be

and just a tad younger

than what I always was…🦋🎶❤️#selfmsuing 💫#paris 🗼♾ pic.twitter.com/cnoFmZrYNw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 14, 2019

“You cannot believe in God

until

you believe in yourself. “



~ Swami Vivekananda 🙏🏻🙏🏻#Birthday ❤️💫🦋💥 pic.twitter.com/lSOnIbCMw2 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 12, 2019

An actor wanting to act, thinking more or just about money and success, is like that someone, who wanted to be a cop because he liked guns and power. #selfmusing 💫🙏 pic.twitter.com/NUZgjQKNQb — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 11, 2019