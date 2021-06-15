Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta to be remade; here’s who will play Manav

Mumbai: The popular television serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which aired on Zee TV from 2009-2014 is all set to make a come back on the screen with its new and updated version.

The show which made actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name and made the audiences love his chemistry with his on-screen wife and then girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande will now be back.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the show will be back on screen as ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’. While Archana’s role will be reprised by Ankita herself, Sushant’s Manav will now be played by the popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh who is popular for playing Arjun in the TV serial Mahabharat.

It seems like producer Ekta Kapoor is planning Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with Ankita and Shaheer Sheikh takes the role of Sushant’s character Manav. While Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav for several years, after he exited the show, Hiten Tejwani reprised the role for 3 years before the show went off air.

Back in 2020, rumours were rife about this sequel. In March 2021, the show was in the pre-production stage with makers in the hunt for the lead actor. Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular actors in the Television industry with many hits and is also returning with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV.

Earlier this month, the show completed 12 years glorious years. Ankita had a penned a heartwarming note that read, “12 years of Pavitra rishta. 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It’s 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here’s to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I’m today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me.”

While Manav and Archana have been finalized for now, the other characters in the show are yet to be finalized.