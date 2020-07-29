Sushant’s death: Swamy says Nitish has no objection to CBI probe

New Delhi: Soon after his former girlfriend was named in an FIR by actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not have any objection to a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the actor’s death.

“He said he has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and all the culprits to be caught,” said the BJP leader about his talk with Nitish Kumar.

Swamy spoke to the Bihar CM, the state Rajput hailed from, over the phone. He praised the role of the Patna Police and the “freehand” being given by the Nitish Kumar government for a thorough investigation.

Swamy said on Wednesday that he would initiate steps for a CBI probe. Earlier, he had asked an advocate to look into the circumstances of Sushant’s death and to ascertain whether it merits a CBI probe.

On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case took a dramatic turn after it emerged that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide.

Chakraborty has admitted to being the late actor’s girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah while pleading for a CBI probe into the matter.

Source: IANS