Sushant’s family to hold global prayer meet on Saturday

By News Desk 1 Updated: 21st August 2020 11:42 am IST
Sushant's family to hold global prayer meet on Saturday

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday invited fans of the late actor to participate in a global prayer meet on Saturday to purge all negativity.

“Feel free to register: https://prayforsushant.com #GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR,” Shweta tweeted.

On Thursday, the CBI took over the case after a Supreme Court nod on Wednesday. A team of the central probe agency is already in Mumbai investigating into the death of the actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

READ:  Plea seeks AG consent to initiate contempt action against Swara Bhaskar

The CBI has registered a case against Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of his father KK Singh’s complaint, which was filed with the Bihar Police on July 25.

Shweta feels a CBI probe will bring out the truth. “#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR,” tweeted Shweta.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai latest celebs to demand #CBIforSSR
Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close