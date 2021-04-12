Sushant’s friend Smita makes shocking revelations about Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh has been making several shocking statements since the unfortunate and tragic demise of the star. She has been revealing several unknown secrets about Rhea Charkraborty, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death.



And now, Smita has made yet another claim about Rhea saying that the latter dated Aditya Roy Kapoor before meeting Sushant.

In her recent tweet, Smita said, “Rhea dated aditya roy kapoor b4 meeting SSR, and how he was “setup” after he dumped her ? By the spirit which lives with her!! How disgusting and vindictive a woman could be ? U urself narrated this story to many tai. What a dangerous person roaming free? Rhea Planted In SSR Life.” Also Read – Spotted: Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup look, Riddhima Sahni’s starry birthday bash

When a Twitter user questioned Smita about the alleged spirit, she replied saying, “She used to say her childhood friend died at 17 and he is with her… so pathetic.”

Not just this, last year Smita alleged that Rhea Chakraborty knew black magic and was involved in several paranormal activities. Parikh even claimed that Chakraborty performed black magic on Rajput and was completely responsible for the actor’s mental illness.

Sushant’s life underwent drastic changes after he got into a relationship with the actress. The interiors of his house were also changed by her. Parikh adds that Rajput’s house, which always gave positive vibes, started giving a sense of negativity after Rhea Chakraborty made the changes.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. Many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery. Post his death, Rhea was accused by Sushant’s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor.