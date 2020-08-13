Sushant’s sister Shweta: Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, posted a new video on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, to reiterate her demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the death of the late actor.

?”We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah,” Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account and her unverified Twitter handle.

In another post, she is seen holding a placard that reads: “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR.”

She captioned the image as: “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput.”

Shweta has already garnered a lot of support for her video, with people leaving comments like “We all stand strong with you”, “Hope for the best. We want justice”, “We are with you and God is with us”.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, and the late actor’s family feels he was murdered. They have alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice.

The family has said they were not even given time to mourn Sushant’s death, with stories surfacing that he is mentally imbalanced, and photographs of his dead body going viral.

Source: IANS

