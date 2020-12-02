Sushil Modi files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Patna, Dec 2 : Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, BJP Bihar unit state President Sanjay Jaiswal, former Bihar Road Construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav and several other party leaders accompanied him.

After filing his nomination form, Modi thanked BJP National President J. P. Nadda and said he was extremely grateful to the party leadership for the Rajya Sabha candidature. He also thanked leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – Janata Dal United (JDU) Chief Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani — saying that he was grateful for the support received by the MLAs from the NDA.

As Sushil Modi filed his nomination form, NDA leaders said they were confident of winning the Rajya Sabha bypolls waving a ‘victory sign’.

December 3 is the last day for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha by-elections. The voting for the upcoming polls would be held on December 14. However, no candidate from the Opposition Grand Alliance has been announced yet.

The Rajya Sabha assembly seat going for polls was recently left vacant after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

