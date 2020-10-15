Sushil Modi questions Tej Pratap for owning properties worth crores

Patna, Oct 14 : Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ploy of highlighting the money making policies of Robert Vadra before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, on Wednesday sought clarification from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav for amassing wealth to the tune of crores of rupees without having any job or business.

“Tej Pratap Yadav was first elected as an MLA in 2015, but before that he owned movable and immovable assets worth crores. I want to know what his sources income are. Without doing any job or business, how can he give money making tips to the youth of Bihar,” Sushi Modi said.

His remarks came at a time when the RJD is raising the issue of lack of jobs in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. RJD’s CM face Tejaswi Yadav has already promised to provide 10 lakh jobs if his party is voted to power.

Sushil Modi claimed that Tej Pratap owned 26 plots and two buildings in different districts of the state. The two buildings are located at Gopalganj and Patna, which have been gifted by ex-CM late Raghunath Jha and former cabinet minister Kanti Singh, respectively.

Besides, how could he become the director of a guest house in Patna bought by Fairgrow Holding Ltd, Sushil Modi asked. Besides, Tej Pratap also owned a Rs 29 lakh BMW car and a racing bike madein the US worth Rs 15 lakh, the Deputy CM said.

“Of the 26 plots, it appears that former MLC Mohamad Shamim, Rakesh Ranjan and their wives had gifted four plots to Tej Pratap. Seven plots in Aurangabad district are owned by Tej Pratap where the office of Lara Construction and a showroom of Hero Honda are operational,” Sushil Modi said.

“Under what circumstances and why did these prominent leaders of Bihar gifted properties worth crores to Tej Pratap? He should place these facts on the public domain,” he added.

Source: IANS

