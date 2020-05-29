Sushmita to beau Roman Shawl: I love you, my tough guy

Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a video of herself along with her beau Roman Shawl, whom she lovingly calls “tough guy”.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the two performing couple’s yoga. She shared that the key to a stable relationship needs a balanced centre.

“I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ‘A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness. I love you guys!! #fly,” she wrote.

Earlier last week, Sushmita completed 26 years of her Miss Universe win. She became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines.



Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl celebrated the occasion by sharing throwback pictures from the time Sushmita took home the coveted title at the international beauty pageant.

Sharing that he was feeling proud of her, Rohman wrote on social media, “26 years My Jaaan (sic).” The throwback picture shows Sushmita wearing her finale outfit, while she flaunts her tiara and sash with pride. She looks simply gorgeous in her white gown for the event.

Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

