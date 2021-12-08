Sushmita Sen gets a new haircut

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 8th December 2021 7:07 pm IST
Actor Sushmita Sen (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen has cut her hair short.

On Wednesday, Sushmita went live on Instagram with her daughters Renee and Alisah to talk about her upcoming show ‘Aarya 2′. More than her conversation, her new haircut garnered netizens’ attention.

Reacting to her bob haircut, a fan commented, “Woah. You look so hot.”

“Nice haircut,” another one wrote.

“This haircut suits you,” a social media user commented.

During Instagram Live, she thanked people for showering love upon the trailer of ‘Aarya 2’.

‘Aarya 2’ is created by Ram Madhvani. It will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

