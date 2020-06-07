Sushmita Sen makes thrilling comeback with digital debut ‘Aarya’

New Delhi: After a gap of five years, actor Sushmita Sen has made a thrilling comeback with the captivating trailer of her debut web series ‘Aarya’, which is all set to air on June 19.

The trailer of the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya marks the return of the former Miss Universe to the acting industry.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sen announced the release of the trailer and wrote: “How long can she stay away from crime, when it runs in her blood? Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya trailer out now!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE!! Saare episodes, June 19 se #hotstarspecialsaarya I LOVE YOU GUYS!!”

The 44-year-old actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The trailer shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen’s character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

The two-minute and 21-second long trailer begins with shots of the beautiful moments shared by Aarya with her three children and her businessman husband, essayed by actor Chandrachur Singh.

The plot takes a U-turn when her husband is shot in broad daylight by some unknown. Aarya further takes up her husband’s business, to discover if there are any dark secrets.

The story gradually unfolds several twists and turns with a mother putting her all efforts to save her children.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also have stars including Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

