Suspected corona patient dies in Haryana during escape attempt

Chandigarh: A 55-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient died on Monday after falling from the sixth floor of a government hospital in Karnal town in Haryana as he tried to escape by tying bedsheets together to make a rope.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the patient, Shiv Charan, belonging to Panipat was kept in an isolation ward of Kalpana Chawla Medical College.

He was hospitalized on April 1 with multiple ailments.

Source: IANS

