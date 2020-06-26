Suspected COVID-19 victim creates panic; Bhanswada police station sealed

By Nihad Amani Updated: June 26, 2020, 4:35 pm IST
Suspected COVID-19 Victim Creates panic; Bhanswada Police Station Sealed

KAMAREDDY: Fear of coronavirus in Kamareddy district has led to the closure of Banswada police station. A 62-year-old woman residing in Chaitanya Colony in Banswada tested positive for the dread coronavirus. Her son, who was the primary contact to the woman, went to the local government hospital for COVID-19 tests.

However, the doctors said that COVID-19 tests would be conducted only on those who are symptomatic of the virus. Later, the young man went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the doctors for refusing to conduct the COVID-19 test. He created a ruckus at the police station as the police did not take him seriously.

Finally, the man’s wish was fulfilled as he was rushed to the government hospital where he was subjected to the test. But when his results were out no one else was shocked like the Banswada police as he turned out to be a coronavirus positive case. With fear running down their spine, the police authorities quickly sealed the police station and initiated sanitization of the entire premises.

The police have identified the primary contacts of the woman infected with the coronavirus and they were all shifted to the quarantine facility.

Kamareddy district has reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 34.

Meanwhile, there are 5,109 active cases in the state. On Tuesday, the state witnessed the highest number of cases with 879 fresh cases. Three COVID-19 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus, taking the state’s toll to 220. As many as 219 people cured of COVID-19 were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of discharged persons in the state to 4,224.

Categories
NewsTelangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close