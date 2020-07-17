Suspected COVID patients call TS government hospitals unreliable

Hyderabad: The very long GHMC press notes or claimed promises made by the KCR government can all be called fatal. A snail is speedier than the government’s COVID-19 reports.

The patients at government hospitals lament for help. Etala Rajender’s Health Ministry can be deemed as a big failure as all the patients coming for COVID swab tests in different government hospitals are asked to stand in queues for two hours at least. Not just this but the rude hospital staff are hitting patients and attendees really hard by their words and bad ignorance.

The patients allege that hospitals are not providing them with the results of their tests. The patients are sent back to their homes after the tests. When the patients asked for reports, the hospitals would send them back home saying that the reports would be sent via a message within 24 hours.

Nothing said by the hospitals appear to be true as neither the patients are getting messages despite waiting four to five days after testing nor is the GHMC following up.

Shakuntala Devi, a teacher said, “I am waiting for my reports for almost five days now. My son is going to the hospital everyday to ask when the message will come and every time he goes he is asked to go home and told that he will get the message by the evening. I am suffering from immense cough and fever and I do not know whether I have COVID-19 and if do, what medication should I take?”

Meanwhile, the hospital managements and compounders are short on PPE kits.