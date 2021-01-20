Suspecting her character, man kills wife

Ghaziabad: A 36-year-old woman was on Wednesday allegedly killed by her husband who suspected her character, police said.

The incident took place in Patla town under the Niwari police station in the afternoon, they said.

The man had taken his wife to a hospital after she was unwell for the past three days. When they were returning home on a scooter, the man took the wife to a field saying he had some work there, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

However, he attacked her there with a sharp-edged weapon and killed her, Raja Said.

An FIR was lodged against the man after the brother of the victim filed a complaint alleging the accused used to torture his sister and had several times tried to kill her in the past also, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Raja said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused.