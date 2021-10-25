Suspense continues over Amit Shah and JP Nadda’s visit to Huzurabad

Hyderabad: There is no clue whether or not the Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP National President J P Nadda will address any poll rally to bolster the party’s chances to win this hotly contested by-election.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay and his party candidate Etala Rajender are constantly in touch with the party’s leaders in New Delhi. They are trying to get at least one of the senior party leaders to address a poll rally before the conclusion of the poll campaign.

According to some sources, the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has played a role in keeping the central BJP leaders away from the Huzurabad poll campaign.