Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan and DJ Aqeel announce separation

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali ‘happily’ announces split from her husband DJ Aqeel after 22 years of marriage. Confirming her separation, Farah took to her Instagram to share a pic of the couple along with a long note. She revealed that their relationship status changed from a couple to friends nine years ago and assured fans that she and Aqeel are on good terms.

Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel’s relationship and marriage

Farah Khan Ali and Bollywood‘s popular face DJ Aqeel. They met each other at a party. After being in courtship for about two years, they tied the knot on February 20, 1999. The couple has an eighteen year old son, Azaan and a fifteen year old daughter, Fizaa together.

Couple’s Instagram post

Talking about her separation from Aqeel, Farah said that they are ‘happily separated’. The statement reads, “It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are ‘Happily Separated’.”

Further speaking about their kids and the effect separation on them, Farah Khan said, “We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other.”

“Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life,” Farah concluded.

DJ Aqeel shared the same statement on Instagram shortly after Farah shared it on her social media platforms. Reacting to her post, Sussane Khan commented, “Love u both”, many of her friends like Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Sophie Choudry also sent their love for the former couple and wished her the best for her future.