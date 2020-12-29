Suvendu holds roadshow, says Nandigram people with him

Kolkata, Dec 29 : BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday led a grand roadshow in East Midnapore’s Nandigram, and claimed that people of his old Assembly constituency supported his decision to leave the Trinamool Congress and join the BJP.

People thronged to greet Adhikari by showering him with flower petals and flags, as he began his roadshow from Tengua to Nandigram.

“I resigned from the Cabinet, which the people welcomed. I resigned from the West Bengal Assembly and people welcomed it. I have now joined the BJP and people of Nandigram have supported me,” he said at the rally.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that she would hold a rally in Nandigram on January 7, but the programme was postponed after Trinamool MLA from Ramnagar, Akhil Giri, tested positive for Covid-19.

Adhikari’s rally was scheduled to be held on January 8. But he advanced his political programme after the Trinamool announced to put it on hold for the time being.

“I was born in an honest Brahmin family. Whatever I do, I do with a lot of integrity. I have faith in my religion. And when I’m a public representative, I perform the role with utmost honesty,” Adhikari added.

Targeting the Trinamool Congress, he said that those who talked of holding a rally in Nandigram have suddenly vanished. “I keep my word. I will hold a rally on January 8 and there will be more than 1,00,000 people,” he said.

Adhikari had resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 at a rally in West Midnapore’s college ground.

