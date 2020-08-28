Swara Bhaskar condemns media trial against Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who is known for being very vocal on social issues without mincing words, slammed Indian media for being toxic in her latest tweets. She has once again come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father of abetting his son’s suicide.

Swara, who took a neutral stand by neither supporting the nepotism nor the outsiders, criticized media for “a witch-hunt” against Rhea. Last night noted journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s interview with Rhea was aired on India Today. However, the news channels had used the hashtag #IndiaTodayGrillsRhea. Objecting to this, Swara said that even the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab was not harassed in the way Rhea is being treated.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote, “I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media…Shame on us for being a toxic voyeuristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput.”

I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media.. Shame on us for being a toxic voyueristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria.. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 26, 2020

Further, the ‘Veere De Wedding’ actress, slammed the leading media channel Aaj Tak after #AajTakGrillsRhea started trending on Twitter.

What the F kinda hashtag is #AajTakGrillsRhea ???? Precisely everything wrong with how this case has been reported.. Shame on you @aajtak

Stop media trials!!!! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 27, 2020

Swara received a mixed response from the netizens over her tweets. While some agreed with her comparison, others panned their heads in disagreements.

Swara’s tweet was posted in the wake of Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial, the prime accused in Sushanth Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sushanth breathed his last on June 14 and since then Rhea is being interrogated by multiple agencies after late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her. However, the CBI is yet to question her.

According to media reports, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs.