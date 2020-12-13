Swara Bhasker: Generation gap will always be there

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, Dec 13 : Actress Swara Bhasker is back on screen in the web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which deals with generation gap among other themes, and she says that conflict of thoughts and generational gap between parents and children are real issues. It is a reason why the show and its protagonist resonate with everyone, she adds.

“It was quite an interesting character for me to portray because (her character in the show) Beanie is not like who I am in real life. I am never hesitant in life. Even as a child, I was headstrong. But Beanie’s predicament is actually universal and the problem that she goes through is quite a South Asian problem, where culturally we have a very tight family structure,” Swara told IANS.

“Beanie’s character resonates with youngsters of today because they all face a conflict between parental expectations and their desire and dream for their own lives, especially in career and life partner. No wonder that the show is also well received in the Middle-East, Bangladesh and Pakistan!” she claimed.

“I think generation gap between us and parents will always be there, and therefore the conflict. My parents are always supportive, and I would say the greatest gift our parents can give us is support. I derive so much confidence because I know that even when the world will go against me, I can come home to my parents. That is really the root that gives us the confidence to fly high,” concluded Swara.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag also features Varun Thakur, Ravi Patel, Mona Ambegaonkar, and Girish Kulkarni. The show streams on Netflix.

