Swarnim Vijay Varsh torch reaches Kolkata

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th March 2021 2:18 pm IST
Kolkata: Indian navy officers hold the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' torch on the deck of INS Kora, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_17_2021_000033B)
Kolkata: Indian navy officers hold the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch on the deck of INS Kora, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Indian navy officers hold the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch on the deck of INS Airavat, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Indian navy officers stand on the deck of INS Kora during arrival of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Indian navy officers perform a salute as they stand beside the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch on the deck of INS Airavat, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

