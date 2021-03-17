Swarnim Vijay Varsh torch reaches Kolkata

Kolkata: Indian navy officers hold the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' torch on the deck of INS Kora, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Indian navy officers hold the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' torch on the deck of INS Airavat, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Indian navy officers stand on the deck of INS Kora during arrival of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' torch, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Indian navy officers perform a salute as they stand beside the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' torch on the deck of INS Airavat, as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at Khidderpore dock in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra)