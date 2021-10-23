Swiggy introduces ‘period-leaves’ for female delivery partners

Hyderabad: Online food delivery platform Swiggy has introduced a monthly period time-off policy for its female delivery partners in the hopes of promoting inclusivity.

Swiggy’s women delivery partners can opt for two days of paid leave every month if they so desire. Swiggy assures that those who opt for the leave will receive their monthly minimum earnings without any caveats attached.

In its blog post, the company outlined some of its recent efforts to create an environment that would encourage more women to consider delivering as a sensible alternative to other jobs.

“Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig,” Mihir Shah, Vice President of Operations at Swiggy, said in a blog post Thursday. “To support them through any menstruation related challenges, we’ve introduced a no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all our regular female delivery partners,” he revealed.

Besides their period time-off policy, Swiggy is also working with electric mobility partners to facilitate EV cycles and bikes on rent to help women who don’t have access to vehicles.

Swiggy also includes access to hygienic restrooms and implementing safety measures for female delivery partners and grants them an SOS service which could connect them to the helpline or an ambulance service if and when needed. Additionally, Swiggy has partnered with Shell to provide delivery partners access to restrooms across petrol stations in India.