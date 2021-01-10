Sydney crowd worst, this Indian bunch won’t take abuse lying down: Ashwin

Sydney, Jan 10 : India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has termed Sydney crowd as the most abusive in Australia, saying that he has witnessed fans on the lower tier stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) indulge in unsavoury behaviour every time he has come to play here.

The ongoing tour is Ashwin’s fourth of Australia and he is playing his third Test at the SCG.

Ashwin on Sunday said he was surprised that the authorities at the SCG allowed fans to continue with racial abuse even on Day Four of the ongoing Test despite the fact that the Indian team had lodged a complaint at the end of the third day’s play.

“This is my fourth tour to Australia. Especially here in Sydney we have had a few experiences even in the past. I think one or two times in the past even the players have reacted and got into trouble in the past (referring to Virat Kohli showing middle-finger at SCG in 2012 and getting fined 50 per cent match fee for it). It is not because of the players, it has been the way the crowd has been speaking especially people on lower tier of the stand, they have been quite nasty hurling abuses as well,” said Ashwin while speaking to reporters after the end of the fourth day’s play.

“This time they have gone one step ahead and used racial abuses and like we already mentioned we lodged an official complaint yesterday. It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age where we have evolved as a society. Sometimes I feel it roots back to the upbringing. It definitely must be dealt with iron-fist and we must make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

It was only after Mohammed Siraj brought the matter to the attention of the umpires on Sunday that the security evicted six spectators from the stands. Cricket Australia subsequently issued a statement mentioning its zero-tolerance policy towards racism.

Ashwin felt that the authorities should have been proactive and been on guard from the onset and not waited for Siraj to bring it to attention.

“The umpires mentioned that we must bring it to their notice as it happens on the field, then they will be able to take an action…In fact, I was quite surprised that some sections of the crowd continuously did it and they did not make (security) surround them to pull them up for it. That is quite surprising. It definitely had to be dealt with. Yes, disappointing is a very, very mild word for it,” said Ashwin.

“Personally, I think Adelaide and Melbourne were not as bad but like I said this has been a continual thing at Sydney. I personally experienced it as well. They do tend to get nasty, I don’t know why or for what reason. Unless it is really dealt with, people don’t find the necessity to look at it in a different way,” he added.

The off-spinner said that the current generation of Indian cricketers doesn’t take things lying down and even a debutant like Siraj is aware of what he has to do.

“If I take myself back to the first tour I came here in 2011-12, I had no clue what racial abuse was or how you can be made to feel small in front of so many people. And people actually laugh at you when you get abused. There are like other set of people who laugh along with these things happening. I had no idea what this was about…whenever you stood at the boundary line, you wanted to stand in another 10 yards to evade all these things,” said Ashwin.

“But as things have strolled on and we have learnt more and more things on tours, this is definitely not acceptable. Even yesterday when Siraj brought it out, Ajinkya, Rohit and myself we were all together with the umpire and reported it. Nowadays the boys are much better equipped. Even with Siraj, who has come in new, he does know that this is a line he cannot overstep, even if it is at the boundary line. It is a wonderful thing. It must be met the way it was met. We are happy that those people were evicted,” added the 34-year-old.

Meanwhile, Australia set a 407-run target for India in reply to which the visitors reached 98/2 at Stumps on Day Four, still needing 309 runs to win the last day of the Test match.

