Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

By Neha Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:24 am IST
Sydney Thunder

Sydney: Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, where she claimed 40 wickets and scored 157 runs.

“I’ve had five great seasons at the Sixers but I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to show off my bowling and batting at Thunder,” said Smith in an official statement.

Smith said she is excited to continue to develop her game under Head Coach Trevor Griffin.

READ:  IPL 13: CSK shares video of Dhoni, Raina during camp

“I’ve heard great things about his coaching style so I’m really looking forward to working with him,” said the off-spinning all-rounder.

Smith was a key member of the Sixers side that won successive WBBL titles.

“She’s a real competitor in the field and has great control with her off-spin which is something that we need in our side,” said coach Griffin.

The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in their opening match of the tournament on October 17.

Source: ANI
Categories
Sports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close