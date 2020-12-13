Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to begin from January 10

New Delhi, Dec 13 : India’s domestic season is set to kick off with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is set to take place from January 10 to 31, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in an e-mail to all state units on Sunday.

The decision to start the domestic season with the T20 trophy was taken after taking into account suggestions from associations on which tournament they would prefer playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue for the tournament is yet to be finalised and the board has currently asked players to assemble at their respective venues on January 2.

“The BCCI will subsequently seek further feedback from members on organising any other domestic tournament/tournaments and a decision will be taken after the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make arrangements accordingly,” Shah further said in the communication with the state units.

