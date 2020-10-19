SYKES India opens new facility in Hyd, hires 300

Hyderabad, Oct 19 : SYKES India, digital marketing and customer service global outsourcer, on Monday opened its third Centre of Excellence (CoE) here which will employ 450 people.

The company said that it has already hired around 300 employees and will be adding 150 more by December end.

With the opening of this CoE, SYKES India’s headcount in India has gone up to 1,500. Of these, 1,000 employees are in Hyderabad and 200 in Bengaluru.

The new CoE, which has been opened in NSL SEZ, Uppal, is the company’s third facility in Hyderabad and the fifth in the country. The new site adds a massive workspace of nearly 33,000 square feet, the company said.

“As we step into the next phase of SYKES’ growth, we are focused on continuously scaling to address the needs of our business partners around the world. India, and Hyderabad in particular, is an important centre for us.

“We are committed to invest and create world-class employment opportunities for the country’s top talents while helping our client partners optimise the lifetime value of their customer relationships,” said SYKES India’s Country Head, Dishant Bhojwani.

The company is serving clients and brands for different industries including banking, communication, technology, telecom, retail, and small and medium businesses through multiple channels.

SYKES has also taken measures for to contain Covid-19 at the new facility. These include sanitisation for everyone entering the office, as well as a temperature scan. Employees are also provided with a fresh pair of masks every day.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.