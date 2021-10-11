Syngenta invites applications from freshers for Junior Developer posts

Hyderabad: Syngenta, a Switzerland-based company has invited applications from jobseekers to fill up junior developer posts in its company branch in Pune.

Apart from freshers, persons who are holding experience of upto one year can also apply for the posts.

As per the information provided on the official website of the company, candidates applying for the post must possess certain skills such as good communication, proficiency in core Java, some knowledge of spring or springboot, etc.

It is also mentioned that it is a full-time permanent post.

The educational eligibility of the post is a technical degree (B.E. / B.Tech preferred). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the Syngenta website (click here).

Syngenta

Syngenta is a multinational company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. It is an agriculture company that aims to improve global food security.

Currently, the company is present in more than 100 countries across the world.

Syngenta’s digital product engineering group builds innovative products to help growers’ lives around the globe.