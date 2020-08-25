Syria condemns Turkey for cutting off water supply in Hasakah

Syria condemns Turkey for cutting off water supply in Hasakah

Damascus, Aug 25 : The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the cutting off of water supply by Turkey in the northeastern province of Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported.

Cutting off the water in the Alouk water station in the northern countryside of Hasakah is a “crime against humanity,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Turkish forces have cut off the water in Hasakah more than 16 times in the past few months, it noted.

The water has been cut off for over two weeks, affecting 1 million people in Hasakah, the ministry said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights watchdog has said Turkey cut off water in Hasakah as the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, which controls much of Hasakah, had refused to feed electricity to areas controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels in the countryside of Hasakah.

