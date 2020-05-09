Syria, first country in Middle East to reopens mosques

DAMASCUS: Mosques in Syria reopened for the first time since March as part of the government’s plan to ease the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the mosques were opened for the Friday prayers only, not for Muslims’ five prayers per day, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the video, worshipers flock to Damascus’ Umayyad Mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Workers in masks and overalls stood at the gates of mosques and measured the temperature of the worshippers who also have to observe social distancing inside the mosques ahead of the prayers.

Also Read Group recital of prayer call echoes from Damascus to Al-Aqsa

On Friday, two new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Syria, bringing the total number in the country to 47, the health ministry said in a statement.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in a recent speech that his country is moving toward opening-up despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.