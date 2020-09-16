Syria: Pro-Iran fighters killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes

By Sameer Published: 16th September 2020 12:53 pm IST
Beirut: Alleged Israeli airstrikes killed over 10 pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria on Monday.

As per a war monitor, the airstrikes that hit south of the Albu Kamal town took lives of ten persons including two Syrians.

Chief of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman said that Israel might have carried out the strikes.

Earlier, the Observatory said that suspected Israeli airstrike killed 16 pro-Iran fighters killed on 3rd September.

The source of the strike is decided by analyzing the aircraft and ammunition used in the raid.

Syria is witnessing civil war for the past nine years. In the war, Iran and Russia are backing Bashar Al Assad regime.

Since 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrike to target Hezbollah forces.

So far, the civil war in the country has killed 3.8 lakh people and displaced millions. Many people are left with no option but to migrate to European Countries.  

