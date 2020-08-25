Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting suspended

Geneva, Aug 25 : The latest Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting has been suspended after three members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria.

“Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course,” Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Monday.

The office said on Monday afternoon that three members of the Committee “small body”, who are currently attending the new round of constitutional talks here, have tested positive.

“Having informed the Swiss authorities and the UN Office in Geneva, immediate measures have been taken consistent with protocols to mitigate any risks, and tracing of anyone who may have been in close contact with affected persons is underway,” it said.

According to the office, the Syrian committee members were tested before they traveled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival.

Mask-wearing and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the UN headquarters in Geneva on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen met the heads of delegations from the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was officially launched in Geneva on October 30, 2019, and then held two rounds of sessions last November, without making any major progress.

