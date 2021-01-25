T-Hub’s academic initiative nurtures over 800 student entrepreneurs across India

Hyderabad: City-based T-Hub, an innovation intermediary and business incubator, today announced the success of its academic membership program ‘T-Tribe’.

The initiative has empowered and enabled 800+ student entrepreneurs in association with 18 leading institutions from across India, the company said in a statement.

T-Tribe hosted an event to mark the success with more than 80+ number of participants, which included academicians, student entrepreneurs, corporates, industrialists and start-ups.

T-Tribe also announced incubating eight idea-stage startups founded by students and first-time entrepreneurs. The startups will receive guidance and mentor support, apart from various infrastructure facilities as a part of being incubated at the building.

They also will provide the partner colleges with access to structured entrepreneur curriculum, mentorship, founder sessions, training, workshops, and events that will be organised at regular intervals.

Speaking about this, Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “It is a year since we launched the T-Tribe initiative to enable students and encourage a high entrepreneurial mindset by providing a robust innovation ecosystem amongst universities and colleges.”

He also added, “So far, with the T-Tribe initiative, has impacted more than 1000 students who are now considering entrepreneurship as a viable career option. The selected eight students led start-ups will get access to the innovation ecosystem developed by T-Hub.”

T-Hub also provides thought leadership for Telangana and other state and central government organizations to build innovation ecosystems.