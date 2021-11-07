T20 World Cup: Know why Shoaib Akhtar wants India to reach final

New Delhi: After India’s massive win against Scotland in T20 World Cup, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said that he wishes India to reach the final.

Giving the reason for his wish, the speedster said that he wants Pakistan to defeat India again in the tournament.

Speaking on New Zealand vs Afghanistan match which will decide whether India will qualify for the semi-finals or not, Shoaib Akhtar said that if the Kane Williamson-led team loses, many questions will arise.

India is in a desperate situation

Despite the massive win achieved over Scotland in just 6.3 overs on Friday night, India’s hopes of qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals hinge on Afghanistan beating the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Following two big defeats in the Group 2 ‘Super 12’ stage, India were down to fifth on the points table with an abysmal Net Run Rate (NRR). But emphatic victories over Afghanistan and Scotland have drastically improved the NRR.

If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, India will have to keep NRR in mind when they face Namibia. However, a victory for New Zealand is the worst possible result for India.

Where does Pakistan stand in table?

After four successive wins in the tournament, Pakistan has sealed a spot in the semi finals from Group 2.

From Group 1, England and Australia have entered into semi-finals. In the semi-final matches, it has to face Australia first.

Automatic Super 12 qualifiers confirmed for T20 World Cup 2022

Based on ICC ranking, the top eight ranked teams directly secure their position in the Super 12 stage of the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

For the 2022 edition, Australia, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have secured Super 12 spots.