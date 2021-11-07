T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 7th November 2021 9:03 pm IST
T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs Afghanistan
Abu Dhabi: New Zealand's Adam Milne, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. AP/PTI
Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan’s Hamid Hassan, right, congratulates New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson after their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Abu Dhabi: New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson reacts while batting during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Abu Dhabi: New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.AP/PTI Photo

