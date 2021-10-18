T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to disappear from social media during India vs Pakistan match

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed her plan to disappear from social media on T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan match day.

In a reel uploaded on her Instagram account, she held ‘toxicity’ on social media responsible for her decision.

It may be mentioned that Sania Mirza has been trolled many times over the fact that she is from India and her husband Shoaib Malik is from Pakistan.

Reacting to the reel which has been captioned “bye”, India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Good Idea”.

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup matches began yesterday. On day one, Oman defeated Papua New Guinea and Scotland beat Bangladesh.

A splendid all-around performance from Chris Greaves helped Scotland inflict an upset six-run win over Bangladesh.

India’s first match in the ICC World Cup will be against Pakistan. It will be played on October 24, 2021. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has asked the players, competing in the ICC T20 World Cup, to win the prestigious trophy for outgoing Twenty20 skipper Virat Kohli.

Captain Kohli has decided to step down as the India T20 skipper after the T20 World Cup.