Taapsee Pannu heads back to theatres to watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

By Mansoor|   Published: 1st January 2021 9:53 pm IST

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday returned back to the movie theatres after months and enjoyed a show of ‘Wonder Woman 1984.

‘The ‘Pink’ actor took to her Instagram stories to share that she kickstarted the New Year by returning to the cinemas.

In one of the videos, she can be seen seated at the movie theatre and waving at the viewers.

“Welcoming the new year with this hope of getting back to theatres regularly,” she wrote along with one of the videos.

In another video, the 33-year-old actor shared that she went to watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ 

Source: ANI

