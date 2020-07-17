Taapsee Pannu is all praise for her ‘Badla’ co-star Amrita Singh

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu is all praise for veteran actress Amrita Singh, her co-star in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2019 thriller “Badla”. Taapsee describes Singh as “one of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance”.

On Friday, Taapsee took to Instagram to recall her experience of shooting for the revenge drama, which released on Women’s Day last year. She shared a photograph from the set of the film, where she is dressed up as her character Naina Sethi.

“Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of ‘Badla’. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” Taapsee wrote on her verified Instagram account.

“Badla”, toplined by Amitabh Bachchan, is a remake of Oriol Paulo’s 2016 Spanish hit, “The Invisible Guest”.

Source: IANS