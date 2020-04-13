Taapsee Pannu shares throwback picture

New Delhi: Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a throwback picture on social media, saying that ‘somethings don’t change with years.’

The 32-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share the old picture with her followers.

In the shared throwback picture, a young Taapsee is seen all excited and is eagerly having the cake that is being fed to her at the birthday party.

In the captions, the actor spilled the beans that the birthday was surely not hers but she “still insists on being fed with cake.”

“Somethings don’t change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” the caption read.

Lately, the ‘Pink’ actor has been sharing her throwback picture as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series of throwback pictures to refresh some memories amid the quarantine.

Taapsee is currently quarantined in her house like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

India’s count of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 8,048 are active COVID-19 cases and 979 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated. The deaths due to the virus have risen to 324.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.