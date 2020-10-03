Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at certain news channels

By News Desk 1Published: 4th October 2020 4:46 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 3 : Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf of the actors till the time theatres were shut. With cinemas set to reopen, such channels should focus on real news now.

“Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on,” Taapsee tweeted from her verified account.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted from his verified account on Saturday calling the media “uncivil, insensitive and uncultured”.

He wrote: “In this lockdown, the Media has shown its ugliest face. Instead of inspiring and leading the people to a new world, they have created a fantasy world of lies, deceit, blackmail & emotional extortion. Human race has never been so uncivil, insensitive and uncultured like today’s media.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

