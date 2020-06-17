Taapsee recites poem on migrant crisis with haunting voiceover

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu recites heart-wrenching poem on migrants amidst the novel Coronavirus,

1.42 minute-long video titled ‘Pravaasi’ highlights the condition on migrants during the recent lockdown.

In the video, Taapsee can be heard saying, “Hum to pravasi hain, kya is desh ke vaasi hain? Agar nahi hain insaan to maar do abhi, de do farmaan. Khane ko to kuch na milta, bhook lagi to danda khaaya. Faasle tay kiye hazaar meel ke. Kuch cycle par, kuch paidal gae. Mare kai bhook se aur kahi dhoop se. par himmat na tooti badon ke chuk se. Bus se bhej kar, train se bhej kar, jaan kho baithe raaste bhool kar.

Alongside she captioned the video, “A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India (sic).”

National-award-winning director Kireet Khurana’s animated short on the migrant crisis.

Lakhs of migrants workers, out of food and jobs, left Indian cities and began walking thousands of kilometres to their villages,

‘Pravaasi’ by Taapsee Pannu has won praise on social media.

