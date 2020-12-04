Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash writer Abhishek Makwana passes away

Mumbai: In a sad news on Friday, Abhishek Makwana, writer of one of the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has died by suicide. Reportedly, his family claimed that he was a cyber fraud victim.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Abhishek Makwana was found hanging in his Mumbai flat on November 27, and his suicide note mentioned financial troubles.

His family also claimed to have been receiving threatening phone calls from people, demanding that they pay back the loans that Abhishek had allegedly taken out.

As per TOI report, Mumbai police recorded the statements of the family, wherein his brother, Jenis revealed that Abhishek’s email records show financial fraud.

According to police, Abhishek’s suicide note which has been recovered from his Kandivali residence where Abhishek apparently took his life he had been facing a financial crisis and issues in his personal life. He apologized to his family in his note for not being able to fight the circumstances. He also mentioned his problems were only mounting by the day.

A case has been registered at Charkop police station, Mumbai and the investigation is being conducted into the bank transactions of the deceased Abhishek Makwana.