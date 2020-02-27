Table tennis player complains to police over hacked FB account

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Top table tennis player Naina Jaiswal has lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell stating that her Facebook account has been hacked by somebody, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Jaiswal stated that an unknown person hacked her account and she was unable to access it since Tuesday, a police official attached to Cyber Crimes Wing told.

She told to the police officials that her FB password was changed and somebody was posting videos and other content, though they were not objectionable, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act has been registered and notices sent to Facebook to stop the “user” from further using her Facebook account, the police official added.